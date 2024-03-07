Open Menu

Preservation & Development Work On Historical Mai Qamro Mosque Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Preservation & development work on historical Mai Qamro Mosque underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Preservation and development work on historical Mai Qamro Mosque and Muqarab Khan Tomb are in full swing at ‘Bagh Jogian’ in the vicinity of Islamabad.

Senior official of Department of Archaeology and Museum (DOAM) told APP that the historical heritage sites would be upgraded and revamped, giving a fresh look.

The Mosque is believed to have been built by Mai Qamro, Hathi Khan Ghakkar’s wife, a Ghakkar dynasty scion in which women occupied a prestigious and influential position.

According to some architects, this Mosque was constructed in the early 16th century, a great specimen of Ghakkar architecture.

It was built on a rectangular plan and crowned with three squat domes.

The southern dome of the mosque has caved in but the two others are in fairly good condition.

The central entrance is flanked by two recessed arches which lend an amazing beauty to the façade of the structure.

Above the arched entrance, one finds a beautiful cut-brick ornamentation.

Such embellishments cannot be found elsewhere in Potohar.

Dressed stone has been used to construct the mosque. Formerly, it was plastered, traces of which are still visible on the façade of the mosque.

Parts of the boundary wall of the mosque have survived the ravages of time. The northern boundary is still standing. The remains of the southern and eastern walls are also visible.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Century Wife Women Mosque

Recent Stories

Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and ..

Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..

26 minutes ago
 PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumph ..

PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs

32 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Pos ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..

34 minutes ago
 PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters o ..

PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces

43 minutes ago
 English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

2 hours ago
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

4 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

5 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

6 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan