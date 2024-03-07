Preservation & Development Work On Historical Mai Qamro Mosque Underway
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Preservation and development work on historical Mai Qamro Mosque and Muqarab Khan Tomb are in full swing at ‘Bagh Jogian’ in the vicinity of Islamabad.
Senior official of Department of Archaeology and Museum (DOAM) told APP that the historical heritage sites would be upgraded and revamped, giving a fresh look.
The Mosque is believed to have been built by Mai Qamro, Hathi Khan Ghakkar’s wife, a Ghakkar dynasty scion in which women occupied a prestigious and influential position.
According to some architects, this Mosque was constructed in the early 16th century, a great specimen of Ghakkar architecture.
It was built on a rectangular plan and crowned with three squat domes.
The southern dome of the mosque has caved in but the two others are in fairly good condition.
The central entrance is flanked by two recessed arches which lend an amazing beauty to the façade of the structure.
Above the arched entrance, one finds a beautiful cut-brick ornamentation.
Such embellishments cannot be found elsewhere in Potohar.
Dressed stone has been used to construct the mosque. Formerly, it was plastered, traces of which are still visible on the façade of the mosque.
Parts of the boundary wall of the mosque have survived the ravages of time. The northern boundary is still standing. The remains of the southern and eastern walls are also visible.
\395
Recent Stories
Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..
PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs
PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..
PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces
English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PESCO holds facebook katchery for facilitation of consumers10 minutes ago
-
Mandviwalla urges political parties to uphold dignity of Senate10 minutes ago
-
Two illegal housing colonies sealed10 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted, 2 arrested10 minutes ago
-
Local holiday observed on Fifth Thursday of Mela Channan Peer10 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests suspects in Inspector Waqil Khan murder case10 minutes ago
-
GIZ delegation visits PDMA office10 minutes ago
-
Distt admin announces construction, repairing of six roads10 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur visits hospital reviewed cleanliness arrangements20 minutes ago
-
Nutrition festival, walk held at Women University20 minutes ago
-
Swindler gang busted, shops sealed20 minutes ago
-
Man held with 50 kites20 minutes ago