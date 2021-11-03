Preservation work on oldest Kafir Kot Hindu temples starts

Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Amin Khan on Wednesday inaugurated conservation and restoration work on the oldest Kafir Kot Hindu temples in Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Amin Khan on Wednesday inaugurated conservation and restoration work on the oldest Kafir Kot Hindu temples in Dera Ismail Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Archeology department was taking necessary steps for the protection and promotion the cultural heritage of the province to attract local and foreign tourists.

He said KP government was taking every possible step for utilizing all available resources for protection and restoration of the archeological and heritage sites in the province.