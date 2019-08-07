UrduPoint.com
Preserved, Overdose Red Meat Dangerous For Health: Expert

Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Preserved, overdose red meat dangerous for health: Expert

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Medical specialists Wednesday advised citizens to avoid preserved red meat after Eid-ul-Azha as excessive use of red meat specially in monsoon can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular, kidney, liver, diabetes and gastroenteritis diseases among masses.

Talking to a private news channel, Specialist Dr Irfan Saeed has advised the public against immediate cooking and improper preservation of meat of sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha to avoid infectious and fatal diseases.

He said no doubt, meat of the sacrificed animals is blessing for eaters. The meat is high in proteins, fat, vitamin B12 and iron contents .

However, he recommended that fresh meat of sacrificial animals be preferred, beside taking proper care to store it for short period.

Safe steps in meat handling, cooking, and storage are essential to prevent food borne illness, he added.

He said, Slaughtered meat should properly be cleaned with fresh water before cooking because the unproperly-cleaned meat is harmful for the health.

Overeating red meat during Eid-UL Azha could also have negative impacts on health and especially for those who stored this meat for several months, he added.

He said said overeating could cause gastric irritation, high cholesterol, acidity, abdominal contraction, nausea, diarrhoea, heart problems, and constipation.

He suggested that storing uncooked meat should be stored at a low temperature to help preserve its quality and prevent the growth of illness causing bacteria.

Use plenty of water during and after the Eid holidays, as excessive use of water helps functioning of stomach system of human body properly. Set your Eid table with other side dishes such as legumes, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, vegetables and fruit, he mentioned.

Use meat in a balanced way, Dr. Irfan Saeed ,said, adding that it is better to boil meat in salt water and preserve it.

And keeping things neat and clean when the second most important muslim festival falls during the monsoon season is an even more difficult task to do, Specialist said.

Expert said the citizens, particularly those having heart and hepatitis diseases, should carefully use the meat of the sacrificial animals, which could otherwise prove harmful to them.

Dr Irfan said the meat should be properly cooked, as half-baked meat could cause infectious specially in monsoon season.

He said extra intake of meat could increase blood circulation to stomach among cardiac patients and result in ischemic heart diseases.

