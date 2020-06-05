Preserving biodiversity, natural habitats important for healthy life: Malik Amin Aslam

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, Friday said that COVID-19 crisis has taught that healthy human life is not possible without keeping our biodiversity and natural habitats intact

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, Friday said that COVID-19 crisis has taught that healthy human life is not possible without keeping our biodiversity and natural habitats intact.

While speaking at an online dialogue 'World Environment Day Time for Nature' organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), here on the occasion of World Environment Day, Amin Aslam said that the government has taken a number of initiatives, including the Green Stimulus Package to encourage environment-friendly development.

During the time of restricted human activities due to the pandemic, the adviser said, nature has shown remarkable ability to bounce back, therefore, we need to carry out the development activities in a sustainable manner.

"The economic situation has resulted in slowing down of institutional structures development and a lot of resources are required to get these materialized," Aslam said and added that his ministry is pursuing these goals despite challenges and using alternate mechanisms to achieve the desired results.

Shafqat Kakakhel, the former ambassador and Chairperson of SDPI board of Governors, presenting an overview of the situation regarding conservation of nature and biodiversity, said the basic purpose of the World Environment Day is to enable the international community, member states, international organizations, business sector and all other stakeholders to reflect on the theme chosen for celebration with this year's theme being biodiversity.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, World Wildlife Foundation (WWF), said that COVID-19 has given us an opportunity to look at nature, biodiversity and all environmental issues in a holistic manner. He said that the cooperation between Centre and provinces need to be strengthened to improve the implementation on the National Conservation Policy. "We need to bridge the gaps where the government lacks the capacity and skills," he said, adding that there are a few things that can be implemented with just a stroke of a pen and do not need any resources such as the categorization of water bodies in terms of quality.

SDPI Research Fellow Dr Imran Khalid also highlighted the importance of marking World Environment Day and said that the theme for the current year has a special significance at the time when the people across the world are going through the unprecedented challenge posed by the pandemic.