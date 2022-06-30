Preserving culture remains nation alive: Kaira

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said that those nations remained alive who preserved their culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said that those nations remained alive who preserved their culture.

"Language is an expression of connection with culture and only those nations remain alive who preserve it" said the Advisor while addressing to closing ceremony of a four-day international training workshop on "Language Documentation" at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here.

Praising the efforts of Vice chancellor of AIOU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum for the initiative of language documentation, he assured that government would provide full support for the language promotion.

The Adviser apprised to the audience that nearly seven thousand languages were spoken across the globe out of which nearly fourteen hundred languages were facing the danger of extinction.

Emphasizing the universities and educational institutes for the preservation of indigenous languages, he said institutes should play their role to save regional languages of Pakistan as twenty eight out of eighty languages were in danger zone.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum while addressing the ceremony said that we were trying to contribute to our society through different projects aiming to promote tolerance and democratic values in the youth.

He said that the AIOU recently established a centre for social reconstruction and three different Chairs under the umbrella of Center of Excellence and soon chair for Kashmir would be established as per the recommendation of the Advisor of the PM on Kashmir affairs.