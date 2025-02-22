Preserving mother languages ensures cultural autonomy, intellectual freedom: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that a mother language is the most valuable symbol of a nation’s identity, culture, and heritage.

In her message on International Mother Language Day, the CM stated that preserving one’s native language ensures cultural autonomy and intellectual freedom. Highlighting its significance, she noted that the mother tongue is not just a means of communication but a vital bridge for passing down history, traditions, and civilization across generations. She stressed that languages play a crucial role in national unity and progress.

Reaffirming the Punjab government’s commitment to linguistic preservation, she announced that the Punjab Institute of Language, Art, and Culture has been further strengthened to promote and protect mother languages.

She underscored that these languages are an integral part of identity, and their development remains a top priority.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need to connect the younger generation with their native languages to keep them rooted in their culture and history. She highlighted that various initiatives are underway to incorporate language development, research, and promotion into the educational curriculum.

The CM reiterated that the Punjab government will take every possible step to safeguard and promote mother languages, ensuring their rich legacy for future generations.