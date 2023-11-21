(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Tuesday aptly highlighted the need to revive declining cultural identity in a world increasingly shaped by globalization, Pakistan faces the daunting task of preserving its rich cultural heritage while embracing the forces that connect it to the global community.

The minister highlighted this challenge at a recent cultural program titled "Globalization and Pakistani Cultures," emphasizing the need for a strong cultural identity as the bedrock of national progress.

Shah's assertion that "no country can move forward unless its people have a strong cultural identity" resonated with the audience, underscoring the vital role of culture in shaping national identity and fostering a sense of belonging. A strong cultural identity, he argued, provides individuals with an anchor in their surroundings, shaping their values and guiding their interactions with the world around them.

The minister's emphasis on cultural diversity as a source of enlightenment and unity in diversity further underscored the importance of preserving Pakistan's rich tapestry of traditions and customs. In an era where globalization can threaten to homogenize cultures, Pakistan's unique blend of ethnicities, languages, and artistic expressions stands as a testament to its vibrant cultural heritage.

Shah's plans to launch a heritage channel dedicated to showcasing Pakistan's folk heritage and reviving cultural sites in Islamabad are commendable steps towards safeguarding the country's cultural treasures. By providing platforms for artists and promoting cultural exchange, these initiatives will help to ensure that Pakistan's cultural legacy endures for generations to come.

The minister's recognition of the challenges posed by globalization is crucial in navigating the changing cultural landscape.

While globalization can bring about positive transformations, it also poses the risk of eroding traditional values and homogenizing cultural expressions. By acknowledging these challenges, Pakistan can proactively develop strategies to preserve its cultural identity while engaging with the global community.

In conclusion, Minister Jamal Shah's call for a strong cultural identity serves as a reminder of Pakistan's cultural richness and the importance of preserving it in an increasingly interconnected world. By embracing its cultural diversity, showcasing its artistic heritage, and fostering a sense of cultural pride, Pakistan can ensure that its cultural identity remains a source of strength and resilience in the face of global forces.