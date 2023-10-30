(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday emphasized that the love for the Holy Prophet, Peace be Upon Him, is an essential component of every Muslim's faith.

He stressed the importance of safeguarding the sanctity associated with the Prophethood of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for the firmness of every Muslim's belief.

Furthermore, he asserted that faith in the finality of Prophethood and love for Prophethood surpasses all worldly relations.

He made these remarks on the occasion of the death anniversary of *Ghazi Ilim Deen Shaheed*, who sacrificed his life to protect the sanctity of Prophethood.

While paying homage to Ghazi Ilim Deen Shaheed, the Speaker highlighted that his sacrifice would be eternally remembered in the annals of history.

He emphasized the need to follow the teachings of tolerance and forbearance advocated by the Holy Prophet, Peace Be Upon Him, as a means to successfully overcome current challenges.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of implementing the teachings of the role model of the Holy Prophethood (PBUH) in both letter and spirit for success in both worlds.

He expressed that every Muslim is prepared to sacrifice their life to protect the sanctity of Prophethood.

Furthermore, he called attention to the plight of Palestinian and Kashmiri children, women, and men, urging the civilized world, particularly every Muslim, to take notice.