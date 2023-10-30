Open Menu

Preserving Sanctity Of Prophethood Crucial For Strength Of One's Faith: NA Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Preserving sanctity of prophethood crucial for strength of one's faith: NA Speaker

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday emphasized that the love for the Holy Prophet, Peace be Upon Him, is an essential component of every Muslim's faith

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday emphasized that the love for the Holy Prophet, Peace be Upon Him, is an essential component of every Muslim's faith.

He stressed the importance of safeguarding the sanctity associated with the Prophethood of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for the firmness of every Muslim's belief.

Furthermore, he asserted that faith in the finality of Prophethood and love for Prophethood surpasses all worldly relations.

He made these remarks on the occasion of the death anniversary of *Ghazi Ilim Deen Shaheed*, who sacrificed his life to protect the sanctity of Prophethood.

While paying homage to Ghazi Ilim Deen Shaheed, the Speaker highlighted that his sacrifice would be eternally remembered in the annals of history.

He emphasized the need to follow the teachings of tolerance and forbearance advocated by the Holy Prophet, Peace Be Upon Him, as a means to successfully overcome current challenges.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of implementing the teachings of the role model of the Holy Prophethood (PBUH) in both letter and spirit for success in both worlds.

He expressed that every Muslim is prepared to sacrifice their life to protect the sanctity of Prophethood.

Furthermore, he called attention to the plight of Palestinian and Kashmiri children, women, and men, urging the civilized world, particularly every Muslim, to take notice.

Related Topics

National Assembly World Martyrs Shaheed Ghazi Women Muslim All Love

Recent Stories

Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

5 minutes ago
 Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1 ..

Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1998, & Ijara Sukuk Rules, 2008

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

9 minutes ago
 'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illega ..

'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illegal immigrants after Oct 31: Bal ..

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar pays ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar pays respects at Data Darbar

5 minutes ago
 Balighur Rehman grieved over Asim Jamil's demise

Balighur Rehman grieved over Asim Jamil's demise

5 minutes ago
Polish tourist guide overwhelmed by Peshawarties h ..

Polish tourist guide overwhelmed by Peshawarties hospitality

5 minutes ago
 Operation carried out by CIA against Mirpurkhas Gu ..

Operation carried out by CIA against Mirpurkhas Gutka vendors

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy holds moot court for at ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy holds moot court for attorneys enrolled in the 45th b ..

42 minutes ago
 PM condoles death of Maulana Tariq Jameel's son

PM condoles death of Maulana Tariq Jameel's son

49 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar griev ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar grieved over demise of Pashto poet ..

49 minutes ago
 Andrew Schofer hands over medical equipment to DGH ..

Andrew Schofer hands over medical equipment to DGHS Punjab

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan