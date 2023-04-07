Close
Presidency Belongs To People, Children: President Dr Arif Alvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Presidency belongs to people, children: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said the Presidency belonged to the people, especially the children from orphanages whom he hosted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said the Presidency belonged to the people, especially the children from orphanages whom he hosted.

The president, in a post on his Twitter handle, said, "My best days of the year, when I host children from the orphanages.

Presidency belongs to the people, specially these innocent souls. While politics & misery of people are Primary, our Ramadan duties continue."

