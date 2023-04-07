Presidency belongs to people, children: President Dr Arif Alvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said the Presidency belonged to the people, especially the children from orphanages whom he hosted.

The president, in a post on his Twitter handle, said, "My best days of the year, when I host children from the orphanages.

Presidency belongs to the people, specially these innocent souls. While politics & misery of people are Primary, our Ramadan duties continue."