ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The President House on Tuesday clarified that the media report attributed to President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the army's constitutional role as well as the early appointment of chief of the army staff were "factually incorrect" and reported "out of context." In a statement issued by the Presidency, the president clarified that the news item aired by certain electronic media channels saying the statement attributed to him regarding the constitutional role was taken out of context.

He said that "role of the army has been clearly defined under articles 8(3)(a), 39, 243 to 245 and entry No.

1 & 2 of the Fourth schedule of the Constitution, therefore, said news items have been reported out of context and are factually incorrect," the president explained.

Moreover, the president also clarified the statement attributed to him regarding the early appointment of the army chief.

"What the President had said was that if the appointment of army chief takes place through the laid down procedure, containing the formal approval of relevant institutions and offices then he would have no objection to it," he commented.