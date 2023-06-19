UrduPoint.com

Presidency For Affairs Of Two Holy Mosques Inaugurates 20 Exhibitions For Hajj Season

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 11:00 PM

General President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais has inaugurated 20 physical and virtual exhibitions during the Hajj season for this year, 1444 Hijri

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :General President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais has inaugurated 20 physical and virtual exhibitions during the Hajj season for this year, 1444 Hijri.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Monday, Al-Sudais said that the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques holds such exhibitions for their cultural and educational importance, adding that they reflect the presidency's commitment to enriching the Hajj experience.

According to him, over 40 employees are in charge of organizing the exhibitions and answering visitors' questions, ensuring a unique and enriching experience for the pilgrims as they receive information about the exhibits and their cultural significance.

Al-Sudais extended his thanks to the wise leadership for its support and care for the Two Holy Mosques, and for creatingthe best conditions for the pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and convenience during the Hajj season.

