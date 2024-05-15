Open Menu

Presidency For Religious Affairs Of The Two Holy Mosques Ready To Provide Best Services For Pilgrims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Saudi Arabia's President of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais said that the presidency is ready to serve the pilgrims, having launched its plan for the 1445 Hijri Hajj season

The plan, which entails providing the best services to pilgrims, consists of a package of initiatives that help them perform their rituals in a devotional atmosphere, SPA reported.

Al-Sudais praised the leadership's efforts to care for the two holy mosques and the visitors’ comfort.

