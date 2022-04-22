Presidency generates Rs 16.6m from auction of outdated items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The President House has generated Rs 16.65 million from the auction of "outdated and unserviceable items", as part of the ongoing austerity drive.

The items have been auctioned through an open bid, according to a President House statement.

Moreover, the amount received through the auction has been deposited in the national exchequer.