UrduPoint.com

Presidency Generates Rs 16.6m From Auction Of Outdated Items

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Presidency generates Rs 16.6m from auction of outdated items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The President House has generated Rs 16.65 million from the auction of "outdated and unserviceable items", as part of the ongoing austerity drive.

The items have been auctioned through an open bid, according to a President House statement.

Moreover, the amount received through the auction has been deposited in the national exchequer.

Related Topics

From Million

Recent Stories

PM summons NSC session today

PM summons NSC session today

16 minutes ago
 Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,6 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,698 asymptomatic

26 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

27 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of COVID-19

27 minutes ago
 President Alvi administers oath to three ministers

President Alvi administers oath to three ministers

32 minutes ago
 Footwear exports surge 17.92% to $116.686 mln 9 mo ..

Footwear exports surge 17.92% to $116.686 mln 9 months

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.