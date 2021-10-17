Presidency green initiative achieved without govt expense: Dr Alvi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Aiwan-e-Sadr had become the first presidency in the world that had been awarded with an international certification of ISO 50001 EnMS to run fully on green energy.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, President Dr Arif Alvi said, "And the best part.

.... All this was done not at government expense but thanks to our Pakistani business Corporations under their CSR outreach. Pakistan rebuilding is a good mix of Awam, Media, Business, Ulema, Government, Judiciary & Defense forces. Despite trying times, we are rising."