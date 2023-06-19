Presidency of two Holy Mosques Affairs to broadcast 1,000 educational hours in several languages during Hajj

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque is broadcasting, through the Manarat Al-Haramain platform, 300 educational lectures and Fiqh lessons, in cooperation with the Council of Senior Scholars.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Monday, many members of the council, imams and preachers at the Two Holy Mosques participate in these lectures, with the presidency targeting up to 1,000 hours of digital broadcasting in 10 languages during this year's Hajj season.

The presidency provides translation services, spatial guidance and answers questions in 51 languages at 49 locations in the Grand Mosque and 23 locations in the Prophet's Mosque.