Presidency of two holy mosques distributes more than 10,000 umbrellas

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque affairs has distributed more than 10,000 umbrellas and 2,000 prayer mats to visitors of the Grand Mosque on late Friday.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the initiative aims to provide the best services to the visitors of the grand mosque and ensure warm hospitality for the Hajj pilgrims at the grand mosque.

It is to mention here the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque aims to facilitate the worshipers to perform religious worship and the rites in a secure and pure environment.