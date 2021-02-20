An international conference on religious freedom and minorities rights will be held today at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :An international conference on religious freedom and minorities rights will be held today at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

President Dr Arif Alvi will be the chief guest at the event also to be attended by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Parliamentary Secretary Shunila Ruth and European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, a President House press release said.

Member of the US Democratic Central State Committee Ayesha Khan and Implementation of Minority Rights Forum (IMRF) chairman Samuel Pyara would also address the conference.

The international event will be attended by the representatives of the minority communities and international organizations, religious scholars and bishops.