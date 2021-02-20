UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Presidency To Host Int'l Moot On Religious Freedom, Minorities Rights Today

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 02:55 PM

Presidency to host int'l moot on religious freedom, minorities rights today

An international conference on religious freedom and minorities rights will be held today at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :An international conference on religious freedom and minorities rights will be held today at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

President Dr Arif Alvi will be the chief guest at the event also to be attended by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Parliamentary Secretary Shunila Ruth and European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, a President House press release said.

Member of the US Democratic Central State Committee Ayesha Khan and Implementation of Minority Rights Forum (IMRF) chairman Samuel Pyara would also address the conference.

The international event will be attended by the representatives of the minority communities and international organizations, religious scholars and bishops.

Related Topics

Pakistan Minority European Union Ayesha Khan Event Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Russian Cosmonauts at ISS Resume Attempts to Locat ..

31 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 36 lives, infects 1,340 more peopl ..

32 seconds ago

GNSS Winter School to start from Feb 22

34 seconds ago

Skyrocketing Ginger prices up-set women

4 minutes ago

4-Days Training Program on Calf Rearing & Feedlot ..

21 minutes ago

Floods cripple Indonesia's capital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.