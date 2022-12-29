President AAWT urges citizens to donate blood for thalassaemia patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :President, Al-Aqsa Welfare Trust (AAWT), Volunteer Blood Donations Organization, AJK and Pakistan, Muhammad Hamid Khan Edhi here on Thursday urged the people to donate blood as thousands of children need blood to survive.

Addressing the participants of a program organized here by the trust at District Council Hall Kutchery to distribute cash financial aid among thalassaemia patients he said that according to health experts, over 100,000 thalassaemia major patients exist in the country. However, the exact overall figure of thalassemia patients in the country is not known as no national baseline survey was conducted.

There are three types of thalassaemia — minor, major and intermedia.

A person with thalassaemia major suffers from the disease throughout his life while a patient with thalassaemia intermedia can get thalassaemia major any time.

A person afflicted with thalassaemia minor leads a normal life but is a carrier and can pass on the disease to his or her child, he said adding, because of the disease, body stops making red blood cells due to which blood is given to the patients. The only cure is 'bone marrow transplant' which is not only very expensive but also requires a donor.

He informed that the trust also organizes seminars to create awareness among people about the disease.

"A large number of children of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other far-flung areas travel to Islamabad and Rawalpindi to get blood after spending huge amount. I urge people to keep extending financial support to the organisations working for thalassaemia patients," he added.

He also called on people to get prospective brides and grooms tested for thalassaemia.

Assistant Commissioner, Rawalpindi Madam Shabana also attended the program.