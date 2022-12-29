UrduPoint.com

President AAWT Urges Citizens To Donate Blood For Thalassaemia Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

President AAWT urges citizens to donate blood for thalassaemia patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :President, Al-Aqsa Welfare Trust (AAWT), Volunteer Blood Donations Organization, AJK and Pakistan, Muhammad Hamid Khan Edhi here on Thursday urged the people to donate blood as thousands of children need blood to survive.

Addressing the participants of a program organized here by the trust at District Council Hall Kutchery to distribute cash financial aid among thalassaemia patients he said that according to health experts, over 100,000 thalassaemia major patients exist in the country. However, the exact overall figure of thalassemia patients in the country is not known as no national baseline survey was conducted.

There are three types of thalassaemia — minor, major and intermedia.

A person with thalassaemia major suffers from the disease throughout his life while a patient with thalassaemia intermedia can get thalassaemia major any time.

A person afflicted with thalassaemia minor leads a normal life but is a carrier and can pass on the disease to his or her child, he said adding, because of the disease, body stops making red blood cells due to which blood is given to the patients. The only cure is 'bone marrow transplant' which is not only very expensive but also requires a donor.

He informed that the trust also organizes seminars to create awareness among people about the disease.

"A large number of children of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other far-flung areas travel to Islamabad and Rawalpindi to get blood after spending huge amount. I urge people to keep extending financial support to the organisations working for thalassaemia patients," he added.

He also called on people to get prospective brides and grooms tested for thalassaemia.

Assistant Commissioner, Rawalpindi Madam Shabana also attended the program.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Cure Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Blood

Recent Stories

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed accordin ..

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed according to 2022 target

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful ne ..

Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful neighborhood

27 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival set to welcome New Year with ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival set to welcome New Year with record breaking 40-minute fir ..

42 minutes ago
 The Incredible Journey of vivo in 2022

The Incredible Journey of vivo in 2022

45 minutes ago
 How TECNO has established itself as the leading Co ..

How TECNO has established itself as the leading Consumer brand of 2022 in Pakist ..

52 minutes ago
 NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchan ..

NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchange through Online Freelancing

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.