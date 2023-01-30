- Home
- Pakistan
- President accords assent to State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill 2022
President Accords Assent To State-Owned Enterprises (Governance And Operations) Bill 2022
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday accorded assent to the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill 2022.
The President gave the assent under Article 75 of the Constitution on the advice of the Prime Minister, a press release issued here by the President's Media Wing said.