ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday acknowledged the important role of the minorities in development of the country.

Highlighting the role of the minorities in nation-building, He in a message on the occasion of International Day of Minorities said the Constitution guaranteed political, economic and social rights to all citizens irrespective of their religious beliefs or race.

Islam taught us to protect the rights of minorities and equality among all people, he added.

President Alvi said Pakistan always took measures to ensure welfare of the minorities and to encourage their active participation in political and economic development of the country.

He also reiterated his unwavering resolve to protect the religious, economic, social and political rights of the minorities.

He said Pakistan would continue to work for the welfare and protection of basic rights of the minorities.

The president appealed to the media and religious scholars to create awareness among the masses about the minorities rights and promote culture of love, peace and unity.

"I have firm belief that the minorities would continue their key role in development of the country," he added.