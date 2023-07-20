President Administers Oath Of Chairman FPSC To Captain (retd) Shahid Ashraf Tarrar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday administered oath to Captain (retd) Shahid Ashraf Tarrar as Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).
The swearing-in ceremony was held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The president administered the oath in line with clause (2) of the Article 203C of the Constitution.