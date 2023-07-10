President Administers Oath To Dr Syed Anwar As Alim Judge Of FSC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered oath to Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar as Alim Judge of the Federal Shariat Court at a ceremony held here at the President House.
The appointment has been made for a period of three years.
The president administered the oath in line with clause (2) of the Article 203C of the Constitution.