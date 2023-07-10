President administers oath to Dr Syed Anwar as Alim Judge of FSC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered oath to Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar as Alim Judge of the Federal Shariat Court at a ceremony held here at the President House.

The appointment has been made for a period of three years.

The president administered the oath in line with clause (2) of the Article 203C of the Constitution.