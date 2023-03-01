President administers oath to Fauzia Viqar as Federal Ombudsman for PAHW

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday administered oath of office to Fauzia Viqar as Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment at Workplace (PAHW).

The oath-taking ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by senior government officials.

The president on Tuesday made the new appointment after the completion of the tenure of former Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq.

The appointment has been made in accordance with Sections 3 and 21 of the Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms of 2013.