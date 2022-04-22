UrduPoint.com

President Administers Oath To Four New Cabinet Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 12:20 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday administered oath of office to three new federal ministers and a state minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday administered oath of office to three new Federal ministers and a state minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the oath-taking ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The federal ministers who took oath included Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Mian Javaid Latif and Agha Hassan Baloch.

Balochistan National Party's Hashim Notezai was sworn-in as state minister.

On oath, the cabinet members made its solemn pledge "to bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan, discharge its duties honestly to the best of ability and faithfully in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the law".

"I will strive to preserve the Islamic Ideology which is the basis for the creation of Pakistan. That I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions," said the new ministers while chorus-reading the text of the official oath.

Earlier on April 19, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had sworn-in the 33-member cabinet of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

