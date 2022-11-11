UrduPoint.com

President Administers Oath To Justice Aamer Farooq As Chief Justice Of IHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 02:00 PM

President administers oath to Justice Aamer Farooq as Chief Justice of IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Aamer Farooq as the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC), at an oath-taking ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, senior judges, high-ranking government officials, members of the legal fraternity, eminent members of civil society, and the media persons.

The President had approved the appointment of Mr. Justice Aamer Farooq, Senior Puisne Judge, JC as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, under Article 175A (13) of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.

Justice Aamer Farooq is a graduate of London University, UK. He earned his Barrister-at-Law degree from Lincoln's Inn, London in the year 1993.

He was enrolled as an Advocate of the Lahore High Court in the year 1994 and as an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the year 2007.

More Stories From Pakistan

