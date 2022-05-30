President administers oath to Senator Shahadat Awan as State Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered oath of office to Senator Shahadat Awan as Minister of State. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Earlier on May 26, President Alvi had given approval to the appointment of Senator Shahadat Awan as State Minister on the advice of the prime minister under article 92(1) of the Constitution.