UrduPoint.com

President Administers Oath To Senator Shahadat Awan As State Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 12:14 PM

President administers oath to Senator Shahadat Awan as State Minister

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered oath of office to Senator Shahadat Awan as Minister of State. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered oath of office to Senator Shahadat Awan as Minister of State. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Earlier on May 26, President Alvi had given approval to the appointment of Senator Shahadat Awan as State Minister on the advice of the prime minister under article 92(1) of the Constitution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister May Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organize the book ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organize the book launch of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's d ..

7 minutes ago
 Talat Sohail welcome to the government by reductio ..

Talat Sohail welcome to the government by reduction of Rs 389/= in price of 50 k ..

11 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistani cricketers shine in European Cr ..

Overseas Pakistani cricketers shine in European Cricket Series

15 minutes ago
 Neither Zardari and Imran denied audio-leak: Sindh ..

Neither Zardari and Imran denied audio-leak: Sindh CM

19 minutes ago
 Latest vivo X80 Scores the Highest Marks by Pakist ..

Latest vivo X80 Scores the Highest Marks by Pakistan's Top Technology KOLs

25 minutes ago
 Electricity prices to go up to Rs7-7.5 per Unit in ..

Electricity prices to go up to Rs7-7.5 per Unit in July

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.