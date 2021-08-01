UrduPoint.com

President Advises Complainant Medical Student To Request Institution For Retaking Exams

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 01:50 PM

President advises complainant medical student to request institution for retaking exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday, on complaint of a medical student facing denial by his institution to appear in examinations, said the aggrieved could invoke a relevant clause of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) that gave universities a prerogative to allow students as many retakes.

Complainant Sarbuland Khan had filed a representation with the President of Pakistan assailing the order of Wafaqi Mohtasib, which had upheld the decision of Mohammad Medical College, Mirpurkhas, on grounds that the case was time.

The complainant had mentioned that he had failed twice in the second year's paper of Biochemistry, and under the rules had four chances to pass the examination. However, he could not avail the third and fourth chances as the medical college did not intimate him timely and also had banned his entry into the institution.

He prayed before the President that if he was not given a chance to appear in the examination, then the medical college be directed to refund his paid fee Rs.1,500,000 with seven years interest.

He also requested for rechecking of his Biochemistry paper, wherein he had failed due to lacking one mark only.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib, in its order, said no maladministration on part of the Agency (medical college) was evident and the assertion of the complainant for the four-time limit under Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) stood repealed after the PMC Act came into force on 24.

09.2020.

The president, in his decision, referred to a notification of PMC's (Admissions, Curriculum and Conduct) Regulations, 2021, that explained on how the university could allow the students to retake the examinations.

"A university may allow a student as many retakes as may be determined by the university, subject to no student being required to pay the college tuition fee in addition to the fee paid for the given year," he quoted the notification's Chapter-IV Conduct of Program's R.16.

He also mentioned another provision of the same clause titled 'Opportunity to retake failed examinations' which stated, "Each university shall frame its own regulations for allowing failed students to retake professional examinations and such regulations shall be publicly notified and made available to the students".

The President said, "there was no fault with the orders passed by the Wafaqi Mohtasib", however the complainant, if desired, could invoke the said clause.

"If so desired, the complainant may take a chance of invoking the above mentioned R.16 before the competent authority for redressal of his grievance," he wrote, disposing of the representation.

