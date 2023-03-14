(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi, in a meeting with Governor of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, on Tuesday advised him to implement the verdict of the Supreme Court regarding the holding of general election in the province.

The president mentioned that the apex court had directed that the Governor of KP must, after consultation with the Election Commission, forthwith fix a date for the holding of the general election to the KP Assembly to avoid any complications as almost a period of two weeks had already passed by.

The meeting was held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr at the invitation of President Alvi, according to the President Office.

The matter of election was discussed in light of Article 224 (2) of the Constitution of Pakistan and the order of the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) dated March 1, 2023.

The president emphasized the need for upholding the Constitution and holding general elections within the given time period. He said the election had been mandated by the Constitution, further affirmed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and was essential for strengthening parliamentary democracy in the country.