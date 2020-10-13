President advises PDM not to malign state institutions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday cautioned the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership against maligning the state institutions for their political motives as such a narrative was correlated with the one propagated by the enemies of Pakistan.

The president, in a talk show programme of private tv channel ARY news, said there was no restriction on political activities, but the leadership of newly formed alliance should consider the COVID-19 situation.

"They should not malign the state institutions. I urge them not to create rifts as such a narrative is identical with the one built by the country's enemies," he added.

To a question about the return of Nawaz Sharif, the president observed that courts had decided some cases against him while a few were pending, and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader must return to face them.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif should also clarify his position as being a guarantor of Nawaz Sharif, he opined in response to a question.

The PML-N supporters must make their leaders to realize the democratic norms, he said, adding he did not say that they were using the 'Punjabi card'.

The president opined that the dialogue between the government and the opposition parties could be possible on certain issues.

He said the laws against corruption should be strengthened further. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could not be weakened at the whims of certain people.

About the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, the president said big changes had taken place in the country, which was evident from the economic turnaround. Look at the economic conditions which were inherited by the government, he added.

Dr Alvi said there was a widening gap in the balance of payment and current account deficit, but the government overcame the issues. Efforts were also being made to meet the requirements of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

He said the latest were the efforts made by the government to successfully control the COVID-19. In contrast, in India, the economy had slumped by 23 per cent with emergence of 98,000 cases daily.

The president, to a query, said steps should be taken to control price hike and food inflation.

About Bundal islands, he said an understanding between the Federal and provincial governments would develop. The development of islands would help build the country's image and spur investment opportunities, he maintained.

