President Advises People To Must Use Their Votes On Feb 8
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 01:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said that all eligible voters must exercise their right to vote in favor of the party of their choice.
The people should not enjoy the polling day as a holiday and come out of their homes to cast their vote, he said while addressing a ceremony hosted by the Publican Alumni Trust (PAT).
He said illiteracy was a major challenge confronted by the country which could not develop progress in education and science.
He was proud to be a Publican. he was in love with his school because whatever he learnt from his school teachers played a significant role in his life, he added.
The President said that there was great potential in our country and he was hopeful about its bright future.
He recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic, "we performed very well as a nation by taking targeted and planned actions. We were the 5th best nation that performed excellently during the COVID-19 crisis."
He highly appreciated the efforts of PAT for running a school in Korangi for under-privileged children.
Earlier, in his welcome address, he met PAT Chairman Shaid Kareemullah briefed the audience about the Publican Alumni Trust.
He said the trust was established in 2009 which built a school on August 11, 2015, at Zaman Town Korangi to impart standard education to the children of under-privileged class.
At present around 450 students including boys and girls were getting education in the school, he added.
Recent Stories
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury
KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishment of CESS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days1 hour ago
-
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return1 hour ago
-
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother2 hours ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary2 hours ago
-
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties2 hours ago
-
PPP's 10-point charter aims at combating crises: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutt ..2 hours ago
-
Independent candidates free to join any political party2 hours ago
-
PML-N takes out rally in Halanaka2 hours ago
-
Efforts continue to patronize sports activities in province: CM Domki2 hours ago
-
Famous archaeologist Ahmed Hassan Dani remembered on death anniversary2 hours ago