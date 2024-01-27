Open Menu

President Advises People To Must Use Their Votes On Feb 8

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 01:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said that all eligible voters must exercise their right to vote in favor of the party of their choice.

The people should not enjoy the polling day as a holiday and come out of their homes to cast their vote, he said while addressing a ceremony hosted by the Publican Alumni Trust (PAT).

He said illiteracy was a major challenge confronted by the country which could not develop progress in education and science.

He was proud to be a Publican. he was in love with his school because whatever he learnt from his school teachers played a significant role in his life, he added.

The President said that there was great potential in our country and he was hopeful about its bright future.

He recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic, "we performed very well as a nation by taking targeted and planned actions. We were the 5th best nation that performed excellently during the COVID-19 crisis."

He highly appreciated the efforts of PAT for running a school in Korangi for under-privileged children.

Earlier, in his welcome address, he met PAT Chairman Shaid Kareemullah briefed the audience about the Publican Alumni Trust.

He said the trust was established in 2009 which built a school on August 11, 2015, at Zaman Town Korangi to impart standard education to the children of under-privileged class.

At present around 450 students including boys and girls were getting education in the school, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan