ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday said the country's future was in the hands of the young generation and the students must work hard with devotion for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The president was talking to a delegation of students and teachers of Balochistan Residential College Loralai, a press release said.

The president also urged upon the students to nurture qualities of truthfulness and gentleness in their character.