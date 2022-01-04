President advises VU to enhance its outreach to remote areas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the Virtual University (VU) to enhance its presence in the remote areas of country, particularly Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, so that the people of far-flung areas could benefit of its courses and e-learning programmes.

He underlined the need for promoting online education and virtual training in different fields to meet requirements of the market.

He expressed these views while chairing a follow-up meeting on the Virtual University of Pakistan, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

VU Rector Prof Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti gave a detailed presentation on the role and performance of the university in promoting e-learning in the country as well as providing different skills to the people.

He highlighted that the university had enrolled 55,882 students in 2021, which was a significant development. It was establishing computer laboratories at local degree colleges/universities in various districts of the country to provide marketable skills and courses to students of the local areas, he added.

The president asked the VU management to design its courses in accordance with the international standards and make arrangements for the virtual education and skills development of drop-out students.

He also appreciated the role of VU in promoting e-learning in the country.