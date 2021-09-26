President AFP urges to provide basic facilities to national athletes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :President Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Maj. Gen.(Retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi on Sunday urged upon the need to provide basic facilities to Karachi-based national athletes who are representing Pakistan at the international level and winning the medals.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there is no lack of talent in our country but due to prevailing culture of corruption, indiscipline and nepotism the graph of sports had gone down in the country.

He expressed his displeasure over the deprivation of basic facilities to the athletes and that was the reason Pakistan had not get any high position in World Athletes contest since 29 years due to lack of basic facilities.

He said there is a single athletes track in Karachi and it had also damaged for several years and there is no up-gradation work done so far adding the athletes are also facing lack of facilities at this coaching centre also.

Karachi is major and thickly populated city of the country but have no sports facilities for the players and citizens as well; there is no proper process for the membership.

He added there is no more space at national coaching academy and provincial government is not focusing on the sports sector.