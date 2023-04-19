President again returns SC (Practices and Procedure) Bill 2023 curbing CJP powers

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Alvi says the issue of the competence of legislation and the correctness of the bill under consideration in the highest judicial forum as the reason for returning the bill.

The President cited the issue of the competence of legislation and the correctness of the bill under consideration in the highest judicial forum as the reason for returning the bill. As a sign of respect for the matter being under consideration, no further action should be taken on the bill, according to the President.



The President cited the issue of the competence of legislation and the correctness of the bill under consideration in the highest judicial forum as the reason for returning the bill. As a sign of respect for the matter being under consideration, no further action should be taken on the bill, according to the President.

The President of Pakistan returned the Supreme Court (Practices and Procedure) bill 2023 to parliament without signing it again.



The bill aimed to curb the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan and proposed several changes to the use of the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, formation of benches, and other aspects of the law.



However, the bill faced opposition from some independent members and the judiciary, leading to a larger bench of the Supreme Court stopping the implementation of the bill.

The bill related to judicial reforms was passed by a majority in the National Assembly, with support from both the opposition and government members.

However, a few independent members referred the bill to the judiciary.

During the hearing of requests against the Practice and Procedure Bill in the Supreme Court, an 8-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, stopped the implementation of the Practice and Procedure Bill in the Supreme Court.

The court stated that it cannot suspend any law and that the bill interfered with the independence of the judiciary.



The provisions of the bill related to the formation of benches, stating that any case, matter, or appeal brought before the Supreme Court would be heard and decided by a bench comprising of the Chief Justice and two senior-most judges through the formation of a committee.



Decisions of the committee would be made by a majority vote. The bill also proposed changes to the use of the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court. It stated that any matter related to the use of Article 184(3) would be brought before the aforementioned committee first.

Furthermore, the bill proposed that if the committee deemed that a question of public importance related to the enforcement of any fundamental rights under Part II, Chapter 1 of the Constitution was raised as part of a petition, it would constitute a bench comprising of at least three judges, including the committee members, if necessary.



The bill also addressed the use of the powers conferred by Article 184(3), stating that an appeal regarding any decision of a bench of the Supreme Court using its original jurisdiction would be sent to a larger bench of the Supreme Court within 30 days of the decision.

The appeal would be heard within a period of less than 14 days.

The bill also proposed changes to other aspects of the law, stating that a party would have the right to appoint its preferred lawyer to file a review petition under Article 188 of the Constitution.

It also proposed that, for reasons of speedy trial or interim relief in a matter, appeal or otherwise, the Supreme Court could conduct an early hearing or grant interim relief.