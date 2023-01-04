President AJK asks UK parliamentarians to play role for resolving Kashmir issue

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the British Parliament should play its due role to resolve the Kashmir issue and stop the ongoing violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the British Parliament should play its due role to resolve the Kashmir issue and stop the ongoing violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with Kashmiri-origin British House of Lords member Lord Qurban Hussain and British Parliamentarian Imran Hussain here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the president while referring to the highly volatile situation in the region said that the international community should play its due role to avert confrontation between the two nuclear neighbors.

"Both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers and any misunderstanding between the two can be a precursor to a big war which can endanger the peace of the whole world", he said, adding that Parliamentarians of Kashmiri origin can play an important role in sensitizing the world about the peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said that the Kashmiri diaspora community in Britain can play a vital role to promote Kashmir cause effectively at international level.

On this occasion, Lord Hussain and Imran Hussain invited the AJK President to visit UK and address the British Parliament.