President AJK Barrister Sultan to address rally in Maryland tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Friday, who has been visiting United States these days, left for Washington, Virginia and Maryland from Newyork on a three-day visit.

Barrister Chaudhry is scheduled to address a rally in Maryland on October 22. He would also address the local and international media in Washington on October, 23.