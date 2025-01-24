President AJK meets with a delegation from Barnala

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has reaffirmed his commitment to closely engaging with the population of Mirpur Division to address their pressing issues on a priority basis.

This assurance came during a meeting with a delegation of public representatives from the Barnala (Abuwala) constituency, who visited him at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

President Chaudhry emphasized his dedication to staying in touch with people from all Constituencies within his parent Mirpur division, seeking to understand their problems, including routine social issues.

He also fondly recalled his long-standing friendship with the late Chaudhry Nasrullah, expressing his intention to continue this cordial relationship in the future.

The visiting delegation, comprising Chaudhry Sanaullah, Chaudhry Fahdan Nasir, Chaudhry Shiraz Anwar, and Chaudhry Walid Zafar, assured President Chaudhry of their continued support. They also extended an invitation for him to visit their constituency, which he gladly accepted.

APP/ahr/378