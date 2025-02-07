(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Speakers at a symposium to commemorate 'Kashmir Day' held here expressed unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause and highlighted the necessity for proactive strategies to keep this issue alive at international forums.

The symposium held at the Quaid gallery in Aiwan-e- Quaid, F-9 Park late Thursday, was attended by notable personalities and Kashmri leaders.

Addressing on the occasion, President AJK, Sardar Masood Khan, as a chief guest, underscored the importance of understanding Kashmir’s history to effectively highlight the Kashmir issue.

Highlighting the significance of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', he said, "The purpose of observing this day is to express unity and solidarity with the people of Kashmir".

He paid tribute to the martyrs of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) whose numbers have exceeded 100,000, condemning India's actions since 2019.

He expressed regret that India was trying to mislead the global community on the Kashmir issue.

Sardar Ateeq Khan on the occasion said, "I pray that Nazaria Pakistan Council and Faisal Zahid Malik will continue to pursue the Kashmir cause till its resolution."

"February 5 is a day that Pakistan commemorates as 'Kashmir Day' to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir who are facing atrocities from Indian troops from the past seven decades."

He congratulated the organisers for making this event successful.

Abdullah Gul, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Naujawanan Pakistan, emphasized that the Kashmiri people has made its decision and remains steadfast in its struggle.

He recounted the long history of Kashmir’s resistance, dating back to 1932, when people endured extreme atrocities. He recalled the tragic event when 22 people were martyred while delivering the longest-ever call to prayer (Azaan) in Kashmir.

He asserted that Pakistan’s independence movement had origins both in Bengal and Kashmir.

He reminded the attendees that Kashmir’s accession had been decided 26 days before India’s invasion and that, until October 26, 1947, Pakistan’s postal stamps were still in use in Kashmir.

Gul rejected India's claim that Kashmir is an "integral part" of the country, calling it a false narrative.

He called for a clear and comprehensive National Kashmir Policy, stressing its urgency.

He welcomed the recent visit of Pakistan’s army chief and prime minister to Azad Kashmir, considering it a positive development.

Highlighting the importance of modern technology in advocacy, he proposed the creation of a dedicated social media application to expose India's actions in Kashmir to the global community.

He emphasized that this digital platform would play a crucial role in countering Indian propaganda and raising awareness about human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Faisal Zahid Malik, Senior Vice Chairman Nazaria Pakistan Council while addressing the symposium, said, "I am badly missing my father, late Zahid Malik, today, who was the founder of the Pakistan Observer newspaper. On this occasion, he always raised his voice for the Kashmir cause.

"For the past 15 years, Pak Observer has dedicated one page for Kashmir," he shared proudly.

I am grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief for their unwavering support of the Kashmir cause.

He thanked the honourable speakers and guests for becoming part of the Kashmir cause.

It is to mention here that Nazaria Pakistan, with the collaboration of Pakistan Observer, organized the gracious event. This event reinforced the unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause and the necessity for proactive strategies to keep the issue alive on international forums.