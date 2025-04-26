Open Menu

President AJK Stresses Upon Kashmiri Diaspora To Play Their Role In Highlighting Kashmir Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that Kashmiris expatriates settled in different parts of the world should accelerate their efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue in their local community and the plight of the Kashmiri people who are being harassed inside and outside of Kashmir Valley following the Phalgam incident.

Talking to an overseas delegation from Japan, led by Shahid Majee advocate here Saturday, the President AJK highlighted the highly conflicting situation of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are being targeted after the the Pahalgam attack which actually was false flag operation of Indian agencies and later traditionally levelled allegations to Pakistan.

He said that Kashmiris' lives have been made miserable and the international community should take serious notice of the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir that has created war like situation in the region. He was of the view that Kashmiris living in Japan can play an viral role in exposing India’s nefarious designs in the region.

On this occasion, Shahid Majeed appreciated the President's significant contribution in highlighting the Kashmir cause both at national and international levels.

