UrduPoint.com

President AJK Visits Late Najma Hameed's House To Offer Condolence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 09:16 PM

President AJK visits late Najma Hameed's house to offer condolence

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary on Thursday condoled the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and parliamentarian Najma Hameed with her family

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary on Thursday condoled the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and parliamentarian Najma Hameed with her family.

He paid a visit to the Najma Hameed's residence and met with her family, including her husband, sons, and sister Tahira Aurangzeb.

The AJK president offered Fateh and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

"Najma Hameed was a brave woman," Barrister Sultan remarked.

He said Najma Hameed was a firm believer in the ideology of Pakistan and democracy.

The president also paid tribute to Najma Hameed for her services to the country and democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Muslim Family

Recent Stories

US to Aggravate Global Tensions by Holding Another ..

US to Aggravate Global Tensions by Holding Another Summit for Democracy - Moscow

9 seconds ago
 EU Sanctions Against Russia Can Include 169 Defens ..

EU Sanctions Against Russia Can Include 169 Defense, Security Organizations - Re ..

10 seconds ago
 Viktor Bout's Release From US Prison 'Wonderful Mo ..

Viktor Bout's Release From US Prison 'Wonderful Moment' - Lawyer

12 seconds ago
 CM expresses satisfaction over pace of work on ADP ..

CM expresses satisfaction over pace of work on ADP projects

14 seconds ago
 Supreme Court directs newly constituted JIT to sub ..

Supreme Court directs newly constituted JIT to submit progress report in Arshad ..

3 minutes ago
 Experts for establishing insurance pools to protec ..

Experts for establishing insurance pools to protect people from losses in disast ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.