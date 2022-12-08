(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary on Thursday condoled the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and parliamentarian Najma Hameed with her family.

He paid a visit to the Najma Hameed's residence and met with her family, including her husband, sons, and sister Tahira Aurangzeb.

The AJK president offered Fateh and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

"Najma Hameed was a brave woman," Barrister Sultan remarked.

He said Najma Hameed was a firm believer in the ideology of Pakistan and democracy.

The president also paid tribute to Najma Hameed for her services to the country and democracy.