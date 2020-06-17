UrduPoint.com
President Al-Khidmat Foundation Expresses Grief Over The Death Of Dr Abbas Tariq

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:03 PM

President Al-Khidmat Foundation expresses grief over the death of Dr Abbas Tariq

The president Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Waqas Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dr Abbas Tariq from coronavirus and said that doctors are real heroes who fighting on the front against COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The president Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Waqas Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dr Abbas Tariq from coronavirus and said that doctors are real heroes who fighting on the front against COVID-19.

He said that may Allah elevate the ranks of Dr. Abbas Tariq and his sacrifice will always be remembered.

Khalid Waqas further said that the services of doctors in the fight against pandemic and in the treatment of patients are commendable.

In his statement, Khalid Waqas also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of Dr Abbas and said that may Allah grant them patience. Dr. Abbas Tariq was the Head of the Department of Anesthesia at the Institute of Kidney Diseases, Hayatabad Peshawar. He was admitted at Hayatabad Medical Complex for a few days.

