President Aleksandr Lukashenko meets COAS, praises Pak Armed Forces

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko Wednesday met with General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), in Islamabad.

The discussion encompassed matters of mutual interest, prospects for defense cooperation, and regional security dynamics, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS emphasized Pakistan’s appreciation for Belarus’s contributions to global and regional affairs, expressing a desire to strengthen and expand bilateral ties.

President Aleksandr Lukashenko praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their significant role in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.