Open Menu

President Aleksandr Lukashenko Meets COAS, Praises Pak Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM

President Aleksandr Lukashenko meets COAS, praises Pak Armed Forces

President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko Wednesday met with General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), in Islamabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko Wednesday met with General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), in Islamabad.

The discussion encompassed matters of mutual interest, prospects for defense cooperation, and regional security dynamics, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS emphasized Pakistan’s appreciation for Belarus’s contributions to global and regional affairs, expressing a desire to strengthen and expand bilateral ties.

President Aleksandr Lukashenko praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their significant role in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Army ISPR Belarus

Recent Stories

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

6 minutes ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

4 minutes ago
 Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

4 minutes ago
 Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

4 minutes ago
 PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khybe ..

PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

2 minutes ago
 PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading cha ..

PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..

2 minutes ago
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, aban ..

Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..

2 minutes ago
 Protests on significant occasions not a good tradi ..

Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

2 minutes ago
 New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

2 minutes ago
 US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in Octob ..

US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October

7 minutes ago
 Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand ..

Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand Russia sanctions

2 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: C ..

China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan