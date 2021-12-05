President all-class-IV association killed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The unknown assailants killed President all-class-IV association at Gandaf area of district Swabi, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

He said that unknown assailants opened fire and killed President all-class-IV association Sarwar Jan and injured a passerby.

The deceased Sarwar Jan was class-IV at Government middle school Gandaf.

The criminals escaped to flee after committing crime.

The police registered the case and started investigation to arrest the criminals involved in the incident.