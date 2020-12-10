President allows 15-day extension for appeals time-barred during lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday decided to consider the appeals and representations, which had become time-barred due to lockdown during first wave of pandemic but were filed within 15 days of reverting to normal office working.

The President extended the relief to applicants who were supposed to file their petitions and appeals with his office between March 20 to July 30, 2020 – the period of partial or complete lockdown as announced by the Federal and provincial governments.

President Alvi took the decision in line with the policy of the government and the notification issued by Supreme Court of Pakistan that aimed at facilitating litigants during lockdown as the Institution branch of the Court was closed for filing of cases keeping in view the Limitation Act, 1908.

The Limitation Act, 1908 provides the time frame in which a remedy can be availed.

The President emphasized that as restricted movement and scarcity of transport in lockdown led to difficulties, the similar Limitation Act was required to be applied on the representations filed with the President Secretariat.

To accommodate parties under Limitation Act, the President, therefore, extended the time by approving condonation of delay for the representations and appeals which were filed by August 15, i.e. within fortnight of the end of lockdown.

