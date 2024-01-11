Open Menu

President Alvi Accepts Justice Naqvi’s Resignation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2024 | 11:40 AM

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

Justice Naqvi, who served as a Supreme Court judge, submitted his resignation amid complaints filed by lawyers and the Pakistan Bar Council, particularly after being linked to an alleged audio leak.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on Thursday following allegations of misconduct.

The decision was made based on the Prime Minister's advice under Article 179.

Justice Naqvi, who served as a Supreme Court judge, submitted his resignation amid complaints filed by lawyers and the Pakistan Bar Council, particularly after being linked to an alleged audio leak.

The resignation came after a three-member apex court bench rejected Justice Naqvi's plea to halt the Supreme Judicial Council's proceedings regarding the misconduct allegations.

His name had surfaced in connection with the recent audio leaks involving him and others.

Elevated to the top court in March 2020, Justice Naqvi faced controversy when, as an Lahore High Court judge, he ruled in favor of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in January 2020. The Supreme Court annulled this verdict on the same day as his resignation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Supreme Court Lahore High Court Pervez Musharraf Lawyers Same January March 2020 Top Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

13 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

13 hours ago
 CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service flee ..

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service fleet in Karachi

13 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

13 hours ago
Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate chan ..

Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate change negotiations

13 hours ago
 British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK- ..

British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK-Pakistan’s strong ties

13 hours ago
 Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: ..

Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: Zelensky

13 hours ago
 CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationaliz ..

CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationalization of KICH

13 hours ago
 Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly d ..

Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly doubled

13 hours ago
 Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour ..

Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour agency

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan