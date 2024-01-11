President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Naqvi, who served as a Supreme Court judge, submitted his resignation amid complaints filed by lawyers and the Pakistan Bar Council, particularly after being linked to an alleged audio leak.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on Thursday following allegations of misconduct.

The decision was made based on the Prime Minister's advice under Article 179.

The resignation came after a three-member apex court bench rejected Justice Naqvi's plea to halt the Supreme Judicial Council's proceedings regarding the misconduct allegations.

His name had surfaced in connection with the recent audio leaks involving him and others.

Elevated to the top court in March 2020, Justice Naqvi faced controversy when, as an Lahore High Court judge, he ruled in favor of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in January 2020. The Supreme Court annulled this verdict on the same day as his resignation.