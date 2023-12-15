LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi, while addressing the 1st Dr. Jamil Jalibi Adabi Award ceremony at a local hotel here on Friday, emphasised the crucial role of literature and social sciences in societal progress.

He challenged the perception that these fields lack earning opportunities, asserting that a balanced individual incorporates both passion and science.

Criticising the United Nations, he claimed its failure in delivering justice to nations like Kashmir, Vietnam, Korea, and Palestine, attributing this to the diminishing role of literature. Dr. Alvi urged a harmonious balance in life, highlighting the importance of literature in fostering critical thinking.

He commended efforts promoting urdu literature and denounced restricting knowledge through excessive copyright measures.

The president regretted the declining trend of book reading, and appreciated the ceremony's role in promoting literature.

Awards were presented to Yasmin Hameed for translating "Janobi Aisa ki Muntakhib Nazmain," Khurram Shehzad for research and criticism, and Naseem Jaferi for children's literature.

President Alvi acknowledged Dr. Khawar Jamil for his contributions to Urdu literature, fostering appreciation for literature's enduring value.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Professor Khalid Mehmood, Professor Dr M Kamran of Oriental College and Director Jamil Jalibi Chair at the Punjab University Professor Ziaul Hassan also spoke on the occasion.