President Alvi again tested positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that he has again tested positive for the COVID-19.

"I have tested +ive for Covid again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days & was getting better.

Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms," President Alvi said in a twitter post.

The President in his tweet also urged the people and friends to resume precautions and follow the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).