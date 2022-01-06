President Alvi Again Tested Positive For COVID-19
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 07:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that he has again tested positive for the COVID-19.
"I have tested +ive for Covid again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days & was getting better.
Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms," President Alvi said in a twitter post.
The President in his tweet also urged the people and friends to resume precautions and follow the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).