President Alvi appeals masses to adopt SOPs for curtailing 3rd wave of COVID

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi, on Saturday, appealed the masses to determinedly adopt precautionary measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting held here at Sindh Governor House to deliberate upon the situation owing to third wave of Coronavirus and implementation of precautionary measures.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special initiative Asad Umer, Federal minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Hyder Zaidi, Senator Saifullah Abro, Member National Assembly Jai Parkash, Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, Members Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khuram Sherzaman, Bilal Gaffar and others attended the meeting.

The rapidly spreading third wave of COVID-19 was more lethal and needed wider adoption of precautionary steps by masses, Dr. Arif Alvi maintained saying that government required cooperation by general public to deal with the situation. "Adopting a few safeguards could save lives", he said.

Federal minister of Planning briefed the meeting in detail regarding spread of third wave of coronavirus, measures taken by government for implementing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and import of vaccines.

Expressing concern on overall situation, he informed that a significant increase was recorded in corona cases putting the oxygen providing capacity under pressure due to its rising demand in hospitals.

Currently, the number of patients in critical condition was 30 percent higher as compared to June 2020, he said adding that appeals were being made time and again to masses for adoption of preventive safeguard otherwise, government would have no other option left but to enforce lock down.

The administration was directed to take stringent action against violation of COVID SOPs while some restrictions were also imposed, he said and hoped that the actions would bore positive results.

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, told the meeting that federal government was taking provincial governments onboard while taking decisions in the regard and consultation was being ensured with provincial government about implementation on SOPs and restrictions.