President Alvi Appreciates ASF Services

Mon 29th November 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday emphasized on the best quality professionalism coupled with high moral values to project positive image of the country before the world.

The President was addressing the passing out ceremony of BASC-49 Airport Security Course , here at Airport Security Force Academy.

Federal Minister for Civil Aviation , Ghulam Sarawr Khan, ASF's Director General Major General Abid Lateef Khan, Deputy Director General Brig. Salahuddin Ayubi and Commandant ASF Academy, Lt.-Col.

Yawar Abbas besides business leaders, diplomats and elite of the city were present.

Dr. Arif Alvi congratulated the ASF passing out trainees for completing their 24-week airport security training course at the best ASF academy, which had included them among the best forces of the world.

He hoped the ASF would continue to serve the country with same high national spirit and dedication.

" Your professionalism is gauged and image is built among the public when they find you treating them very politely along with fulfilling the national security demand," he said adding that ASF won big appreciation during COVID-19 outbreak through its best service against chaos at most of the airports in the world. Similarly, during recent evacuation from Afghanistan, the ASF service was praised.

That positive image also went to outside world. Foreigners did conceive picture about Pakistan when they landed at our airports and received what kind of services and treatment, he added, He expressed his satisfaction that good number of females were part of ASF, like in many other professions.

He quoted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's saying that Pakistan would progress and prosper when females would participate in every profession shoulder-to-shoulder with males.

Earlier, President inspected the formations in five companies tagged Hyder, Fatima, Khalid, Kauser and Salahuddin and appreciated the quality of professionalism.

He also witnessed the march past of the trainees before distributing prizes among the achievers of distinguished positions in the training course.

In his welcome remarks, Commandant ASF Academy Lt.Col. Yawar Abbas spoke of the history of the academy and of the international standard security courses/trainings. Not only ASF but this academy provided trainings to other institutions' security personnel including that of the Prime Minister Secretariat and the House, the Presidency and the Parliament.

He said ASF was created at the time when the world confronted incidents of hijacking. Now, ASF was providing security service at 28 airports of the country.

So far, he mentioned, ASF was awarded with two Sitr-i-Shujaat and 23 Tamgha-e-Shujaat from the Government of Pakistan for its best professional services and dedication.

