President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, govt on Sialkot incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday appreciated the immediate step of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government on the incident of Sialkot.

In a tweet on social media platform, he said, "The incident of Sialkot was certainly very unfortunate and shameful and was not related to religion as islam is a religion which established the system of decision making on the basis of justice instead of mob lynching."