President Alvi Appreciates Immediate Step Of PM, Govt On Sialkot Incident

Sun 05th December 2021 | 12:22 AM

President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, govt on Sialkot incident

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday appreciated the immediate step of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government on the incident of Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday appreciated the immediate step of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government on the incident of Sialkot.

In a tweet on social media platform, he said, "The incident of Sialkot was certainly very unfortunate and shameful and was not related to religion as islam is a religion which established the system of decision making on the basis of justice instead of mob lynching."

